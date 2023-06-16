Larry “Blake” Barney (November 22, 1961 – June 10, 2023)

Larry “Blake” Barney, 61, passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 10, 2023, surrounded by his family at East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho for four years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born November 22, 1961 in Richfield, Utah; the first son of Afton Larry Barney and Dorothy Ruth Driggs-Barney.

Blake attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1980 graduate of Green River High School. He received a full-ride football scholarship to Nebraska. He was active in sports throughout high school.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Brenda Jo Kempton summer of 1995 they had one daughter BayLee Fryer (Barney) who was born in 1995 and they later divorced. Blake and Kathy Berger had one daughter MaKayla Barney who was born in 2002. He later married the love of his life, his fishing partner forever Terri Suniga of Idaho Falls July 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Through this union he gained four stepchildren and 6 ½ grandchildren.

Blake worked as a Produce Manager at both City Market and Safeway for years, his last 28 years. He worked for OCI Chemical, he was the Captain of the OCI Mine Rescue team; he retired January 20, 2019 as a trona miner.

He was a member of Fraternal order of Eagles #2350.

Blake was a member of The Christ of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gold panning, hunting, fishing, and camping.

Survivors include his wife Terri Suniga-Barney of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his father, Larry A. Barney and wife Ruth of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, BayLee Fryer (Barney) of Green River, Wyoming, MaKayla Barney and companion Troy M. Sullivan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one granddaughter, Runa Fryer; one aunt, Lois Curtis and husband Eugene of South Jordan, Utah; four step-children, LJ Suniga and wife Savannah of Kingsland Georgia, Brandon Harris and companion Kasey Robinson of Pocatello Idaho, Bailey Transtrum of Soda Springs Idaho, Nate Suniga and companion Amy Frasure of Blackfoot, Idaho as well as 6 ½ grandchildren and numerous cousins of Richfield, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy “Dot” Barney and one brother, Darren L Barney and numerous family members.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Blake’s memory to Make-A-Wish Wyoming, 236 W 1st Street, Casper, Wyoming or Trona Valley Credit Union FBO Account #3710147490, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 West Teton Boulevard, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com