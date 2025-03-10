Larry Brunwasser (July 23, 1943 – March 9, 2025)

It is with great sadness that Larrys Daughter Courtney announces the passing of Mr. Larry Brunwasser on March 9, 2025. Born on July 23, 1943, Larry lived a life full of happiness, love, and joy. Even with Dementia, Larry never let the days get too grim.

Those who knew Larry were always greeted with a radiant smile. His warm nature and boundless love made him a cherished companion and friend. He taught everyone around him to remember their worth, a lesson that those close to him will undoubtedly pass on to future generations. His memory will be etched in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Larry’s life was marked by several accomplishments, among them was his proud and active service on the USS Hornet in the Navy. His devotion to duty and love for his country were examples of his character, grit, and determination. Undoubtedly, his legacy will be his kindness, love, grace, and an enduring message to always be kind to others.

Larry is survived by his daughter Courtney Konop; his son Troy Boudreau; daughter in law Dawn Boudreau; 6 grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Ryan, Cody, Damian, Adam; and great grandchildren Isabella, Rylee, Caleb and Emily. They, along with so many others, will miss him greatly, remembering him as a loving father and guiding light. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sue Brunwasser, who no doubt was waiting to lovingly welcome him on the other side.

As we bid farewell to Larry, let us remember him not just for his achievements but for the life lessons he shared, the smiles he spread, and the lives he touched. His spirit will continue to live on through his loved ones and the countless memories they shared together. Rest in peace, Larry. You will forever be in our hearts.

Burial with military honors will take place at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.