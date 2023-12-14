Larry D Cummings (March 26, 1948 – December 13, 2023)

Larry D Cummings, 75, passed away December 13, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born March 26, 1948, in Thermopolis, Hot Springs, Wyoming, the son of Guy Richard Cummings and Barbara Berdine (Drake) Cummings.

He married Joy Ann Higgins June 6, 1969, in Denver, Colorado. They had 54 wonderful years together.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger sister.

Survivors include his wife Joy A. Cummings, their son, James R. Cummings, granddaughter Kimberlee Ann (Cummings) Neumann and spouse Kory Neumann, great grandsons Owen P. Neumann, Carter W. Neumann, Killian O. Neumann, and Tina Jo Malan.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a financial donation in Larry’s name to Sweetwater County Hospice. Per his request, there will be no services held.

Condolences for the family can be left at Fox Funeral Home, www.foxfh.com.