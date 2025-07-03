Larry David Mohar (September 19, 1937 - June 30, 2025).

Larry David Mohar, a dedicated family man and hardworking individual, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 30, 2025, in Rock Springs. Born on September 19, 1937, in Chinook, Montana, Larry lived a full and inspiring life surrounded by loved ones.

Larry was a resident of Rock Springs, where he developed strong roots and created cherished memories with his family. After attending schools in Montana, Larry graduated from Turner High School in 1955 and embarked on a successful 42-year career as a heavy equipment operator with Searle Brothers Construction. His work ethic extended beyond his occupation, as he also devoted time to farming and ranching, turning work into a genuine passion and hobby.

He married Sharon Dunn in 1960 in Elko, Nevada and together they built a life until her passing on February 22, 2013. Larry later found love again with Loreen Clark, whom he married on February 23, 2018. Loreen survives him, providing solace and support during his final years.

Larry is lovingly remembered by one son, Tracy Mohar and wife Kellie of Rock Springs; one daughter, Tonya Oliver and husband Dwayne of Rock Springs; seven grandchildren, Dwayne Oliver, Rebecca Knieper, Larry Oliver, Kevin Oliver, Austin Mohar, Aubree Mohar, and Ashlee Mohar; eight great-grandchildren, Josh, Carter, Braylynn, Landon, Peyton, Jersie Girl, Becklynn, and Jance; three sisters, Dorothy Harris, Bonnie Egbert and husband Ace, Nellie Searle; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Mohar; eight brothers, John, Fred, Rudy, Bill, Frank, Charlie, Joey, Richard; and three sisters, Helen, Betty, and Sharon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at the church. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at a later date in Turner, Montana.

Larry’s hardworking spirit, devotion to family, and love of community will be forever remembered and cherished by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.