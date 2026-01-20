Larry Don Curry (March 24, 1947 - January 18, 2026).

Larry Don Curry, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and beloved member of the Green River community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at his home in Green River. Born on Monday, March 24, 1947, in Hunter, Missouri, Larry was the loving son of Samuel Edward Curry and Daisy Pearl Lawrence.

Larry’s journey was marked by love, dedication, and craftsmanship. He was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School in Green River, class of 1965, and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. For his bravery and service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960.

After returning from the war, Larry pursued a passion that would define his career—crafting beauty from nature as a gem apprentice and goldsmith. He owned and operated 14 Karat Creations, where he created stunning jewelry that brought joy to many.

Larry found love and companionship with Maxine Grace McKenzie, whom he married on February 14, 1998, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their life together was filled with laughter, adventure, and boundless love. By his side, Larry leaves behind his devoted wife, Maxine Grace Curry, and a legacy of family. This includes his four sons: Jason T. Curry and wife Mikel of Bountiful, Utah; Andrew Davis of Alaska; Luke Davis and wife Mandy of St. Anthony, Idaho; and Jed Davis of Tooele, Utah. He is also survived by five daughters: Jackie Finch and husband Robert, Jo Lynn Beckum and husband Mike, and Jennifer Curry, all of Green River, Wyoming; Neeley Ussing and husband Jeff of Tooele, Utah; and Sarah Boyle and husband Josh of Taylorsville, Utah.

Larry’s legacy extends to his cherished sister, Ida Chailland of Green River; 16 grandchildren, James Byrd, Clarence Curry and wife Morgan, Stephen Curry, Chris Byrd, Brendon Curry-Hobbs and wife Mari, Robin Januzik and husband Ryan, Maxwell Curry and wife Amanda, Felicia Finch, Breelyn Banta and husband Skylar, Coy Davis, Neal Ussing, Steten Ussing, Hannah Waddell and husband Dylan, Terry Ussing, Ben Cady, Bethany Cady, and 17 great-grandchildren who were the light of his later years. He will be warmly remembered by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Kinnaman and Daisy; biological father, Samuel Curry; brother, James Chailland; and sister, Jill Cordova.

A man of rich interests, Larry was a die-hard fisherman who cherished the serenity of the water. He found joy in knife making, jewelry crafting, and camping under the stars, always treasuring time spent with his grandchildren. His welding skills demonstrated his artistry and precision, contributing to both his hobbies and his profession.

Though Larry requested no public service, his family will honor him privately following cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Larry’s memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1815 Oklahoma Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 as a gesture reflecting his commitment to fellow servicemen and women.

Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared by leaving condolences at http://www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Larry Don Curry’s departure leaves a profound void in our hearts, but his legacy of love, artistry, and service continues to inspire all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace.