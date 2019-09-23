Larry Duke (February 9, 1944 – September 22, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Larry Duke, 75, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Coumty. He was a resident of Green River for the past 43 years and is a former resident of Texas.

Mr. Duke was born on February 9, 1944 in Newton, Mississippi; the son of James Hardy Duke and Ruby Pommies.

He attended schools in Pasadena, Texas and was a 1963 graduate of Pasadena High School.

Mr. Duke married Bobbie Jewell on September 4, 1965 in Pasadena, Texas.

He taught in Houston, Texas and also for Sweetwater County School District #2 for over 40 years until his retirement in 2007.

Survivors include his wife; Bobbie Duke, two sons; Mike Duke, Bob Duke, one brother; Jim Duke and wife Connie of Woodlands, Texas, one sister; Charlotte Adams and husband Nick of Spring, Texas, one nephew,and one niece.

Following cremation, there will be no services at this time.

