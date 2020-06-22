Larry Elder

Tell us a little about yourself.

In the fall of 1989, my family and I moved here from Powell, WY. In Powell I was a dairy farmer and worked for the school district. We moved to Rock Springs to begin my career of being the Assistant Ice Arena Manager at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena. In 2016 I became the Ice Arena Manager.

Along with my wife Cleta, we established our home in Rock Springs and raised our children. During this time, we found that Rock Springs is a place with many programs, events and opportunities.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

With two of our three children raising families in Rock Springs, one of my passions being on the council is to protect the dynamic opportunities that my family experienced in and from the community. I will do my best to keep Rock Springs the community that people look forward to moving to, with the hope of enjoying all the entities Rock Springs offers whether you are a young professional, family or retired person.

Having been a City employee for 31 years, I have a unique perspectve that I would bring to the Council. Over the years, I have witnessed good and bad times that the City of Rock Springs has experienced, and have always done my best to be frugal in all instances. With this ability, I believe I could bring some know-how and understanding to these fiscal times.

Knowing I have a lot to learn about the running of the City from a council persons approach, I will go into my postition with diligence and determination to keep Rock Springs a great city to live in.

How can voters contact you?

Phone: 307-707-8795

Email: hotzam12345@gmail.com