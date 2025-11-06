Larry F. Acker (June 19, 1949 – November 3, 2025)

Larry F. Acker, 76, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 3, 2025, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City following a brief battle with cancer. Born on June 19, 1949, in Rock Springs, Larry was the beloved son of Alfred Acker and Anastasia Gecan.



Larry’s roots in Rock Springs were deep, and he was a proud graduate of Rock Springs High School, Class of 1967. Shortly after graduation, Larry enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving his country during the Vietnam War.



On June 6, 1981, Larry married his soulmate, Donna Hughes, in Pinedale, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey shared for over four decades. Together, they cultivated a close-knit family, rich with love and shared experiences.



Larry found his calling early in life as a talented mechanic, dedicating 45 years to the craft he loved. He never hesitated to get his hands dirty, working on anything with an engine: cars, trucks, boats, and more—until his retirement in 2014.



Outside of work, Larry was a man of many passions. He was an active member of the B.P.O.E Elks Lodge 624, and he lived for the open road, traveling in the family motorhome. Camping trips, tinkering in his garage, collecting guns, and rebuilding cars were his favorite pastimes. Above all, he cherished every moment spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren, who were his greatest pride and joy.



Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Donna of Rock Springs; his three sons, Dennis Hughes of Austin, Texas, David Hughes of Rock Springs, and Dan Acker of Salt Lake City; his two brothers, Alfred Acker and wife Barbara of Salt Lake City, and Michael Acker of Rock Springs. He also leaves behind six loving grandchildren, Danny, Gabe, Emma, Chantelle, Drew, and Katie; as well as one great-grandchild, Brynlee; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his cherished parents; his two daughters, Laurie and Dyan; his sister, Theresa; and his parents-in-law, Don and Frances Duncan.



In accordance with Larry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. His family honors his request, celebrating Larry’s life through the memories they share.



The family kindly asks that any donations in Larry’s memory be made to the Rock Springs Animal Shelter, 848 W Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, reflecting his love for animals and his community.



Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.