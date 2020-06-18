Larry Hickerson

Tell us a little about yourself.

I was born and raised here in Rock Springs. I am a sixth generation native with my family being here since before the town was incorporated. I have worked at Solvay Chemicals since August of 2006.

I also own and operate Square State Brewing with my wife and two best friends, located in Downtown Rock Springs. I have three (3) children ranging in ages 14 to 7.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I would like to accomplish in my time as a council member, continuing to see the growth of the Downtown URA and hopefully help it to become self-sustaining like Leads in Cheyenne.

How can voters contact you?

I can be contacted via email at lhick123@gmail.com or via my cell phone at 307-399-1020.