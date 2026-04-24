Larry James Stuebner (November 28, 1972 – April 7, 2026)

Larry James Stuebner of Rock Springs, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 7, 2026, at the age of 53.

Larry was born on November 28, 1972, in the city of Orange, California. He lived a life filled with laughter, talent, and an unmistakable heart. Even as a kid he was drawn to the mountains, as he spent a lot of his childhood running around Kennedy Meadows. He always carried a natural curiosity and intelligence that followed him throughout his life. He spent 35 years as an electrician, earning a Master’s license. He earned a reputation as not only a genius electrician and technician, but also as an amazing boss whose crew would follow him all over the country. He believed in doing things the right way, and that integrity was obvious in every single job he worked on.

On December 11, 2022, Larry married the love of his life, Sandy Stuebner, in Rock Springs. Larry and Sandy often lost track of time as they played their favorite albums side by side, or wandered along forest trails, savoring the quiet satisfaction of a life they shaped together. From peaceful evenings at home to weeks spent camping in the mountains, Larry’s greatest happiness came simply from sharing those moments with Sandy. Together, they built a life full of warmth, humor, and memories that will always be cherished.

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Whether it was blasting Rush until the house shook, playing the drums for hours on end, or shredding on his BC, music was his world. Music wasn’t just something he listened to cranked all the way up, it was something he felt in his bones. Whether he was playing, listening, or sharing songs with the people he loved, it brought him a happiness that was contagious.

Larry loved the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, camping, or hiking 12 miles back into the mountains, these were the places where Larry was the happiest. He told stories of years spent on the road and in the mountains with his friends exploring, hunting, and hanging out in the Windrivers. He loved the quiet freedom of the mountains, often finding comfort in nature in a way that others couldn’t understand. His happiest moments were spent around a fire, knee deep in a creek, or under open skies out in the wild Windriver mountains.

Above all else, Larry will be remembered for being the funniest guy you’d ever meet. He had a sharp, effortless sense of humor that could lighten even the gruffest of people. Whether it was his jokes, his sarcasm, his wittiness, he had a way of making people laugh without even trying. Being around him meant you were undoubtedly going to smile, if not laugh until your belly hurt. It’s that laughter—the memory of it, the feeling of it, that will echo in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sandy Stuebner of Rock Springs; his daughter, Alessa Stuebner of Florida; his son, Nathan Stuebner of Utah; his stepdaughter, Ariana Kuhn of Rock Springs, and his Mother, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Stuebner Sr, and his grandparents.

Larry leaves behind not only beautiful memories, but also a presence that will never leave the hearts and minds of the people who love him. He will always be preserved in the laughter that can be heard in stories, music that will still be felt in your bones when you blast his favorite songs, and a love that will continue to beat in the hearts of his family, and closest friends. Larry was deeply loved and will be deeply missed, always and forever. Services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com