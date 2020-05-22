Larry L. Carroll (October 2, 1939 – May 21, 2020)

Larry L. Carroll, 80, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 44 years.

He was born on October 2, 1939, in St. Louis Michigan, the son of Leo Francis Carroll and Marian Louis Carroll.

Larry graduated from Fulton Michigan High School in 1959.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was a millwright for 40 years, until his retirement in 2017.

Mr. Carroll married Nancy C. Roberson in Alma, Michigan on December 2, 1961, she preceded him in death in 2013.

Larry Lee Carroll was a loving, devoted, tender hearted man. He loved God! His family was everything to him. He was the hardest worker anyone knew. He would always say what a blessing it was to get to go to work every day. He was always there for us and anyone who needed help. He was a very giving man. He had a great passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and horses. He loved God’s country. He will always be our Hero!

Survivors include sons; Larry L. Carroll Jr. And wife Belinda of Albany, Oregon, Brent L. Carroll of Gillette, Wyoming, daughters; Lorelei A. Jenkins and husband Walt of Gillette, Wyoming, Amy J. Yenney and husband Jake of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Catherine L. Watson and husband Matt of Gillette, Wyoming, brothers; Jerry Carroll of Crystal, Michigan, sisters; Sonnie Fifield, Minnie Batchelder both of Michigan, grandchildren; Shenna Jenkins, Mike Jenkins, Sierra Jenkins, Dylan Carroll, Alora Carroll, Warren Carroll, Emily Watson, Wyatt Yenney, Mason Yenney, Kira Yenney, great-grandchildren; Roanan, Ember, Daylen, Myles, Asher, and Rayann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, brothers Teeny and Daryl Carroll.

Those who wait for the Lord will gain new strength; They will mount up with wings like eagles, They will run and not get tired, They will walk and not become weary. Isaiah 40:31

For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.