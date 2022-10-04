Larry Michael Richards Sr. (October 4, 1952 – October 2, 2022)

Larry Michael Richards Sr., 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on October 2, 2022 after a valiant fight with dementia.

He was born in Philippi, West Virginia on October 4, 1952 to Gertrude Mouser Richards and Ferrell Delano Richards Sr.

He is the oldest of eight children; six brothers and one sister.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Larry joined the United States Navy in 1972. During this time, he met the love of his life Debra Francis Wiseman Richards, who he married in 1973.

In 1976, he moved his family to Wyoming where they made a happy life until 2013 when they moved to Oklahoma City.

Larry worked for OCI for 39 years upon his retirement in 2012 due to health.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, carpentry, cooking, spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Larry loved being around babies and dogs. He was a kind considerate and loving husband father and grandfather. He could easily be persuaded with Snickers candy bars.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, his two sons Larry Jr and wife Tracy of Rock Springs, Eric and wife Annetta of Oklahoma City; sister Joyce (Keith) George of WV; brothers Farrell (Carol) of WV, Tom (Carla) of WV, Norman (Melissa) of WY, Ed (Dana) of WV, Russell (Angela) of Miss; his grandchildren Tieler Richards, Awstin (Laura) Richards, Jessie (Kori) Richards, Siara (Joe) Wininger and CoryAllen “George” Richards; his great-grandchildren Brittni Wininger, Anthony Richards, Jayzlei Wininger, Jaxel Wininger, Xeyda Richards and KoraLynn Richards, his Aunt Yvonne (Pidge) Starkey; several cousins including Rosanna Crowley, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his grandmother Jessie Mouser, parents Gertie and Delano, brother Charlie Richards, MIL Francis Lawson and FIL James Wiseman.

Cremation has taken place. Services will take place at his home in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3 pm. All condolences and flowers may be sent to 2320 S Spruce Ave, OKC, Oklahoma 73128.

A celebration of life in Wyoming will be set for a later date.