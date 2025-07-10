Larry Nance Jr. Returns Home

CLEVELAND — Larry Nance Jr. is coming home — again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed the veteran forward/center Thursday, bringing the Akron native and former Wyoming standout back to the franchise where he played four seasons and helped reach the 2018 NBA Finals. Nance agreed to a one-year, $3 million veteran’s minimum contract.

Nance, 32, last played for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024-25 season, appearing in 24 games and averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting over 51% from the field and nearly 45% from three-point range before going down with a season-ending injury. The 10-year NBA veteran has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, compiling career averages of 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 546 games.

For Nance, the move marks his second stint with Cleveland, which originally acquired him from the Lakers at the 2018 trade deadline. Between 2018 and 2021, he played in 182 regular-season games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. He also appeared in 20 playoff games during the Cavaliers’ run to the 2018 NBA Finals.

Nance will once again don jersey No. 22 — the same number his father, Larry Nance Sr., wore during his All-Star tenure with the Cavaliers. The franchise retired the number in his father’s honor in 1995 but granted Nance Jr. permission to wear it during his first Cleveland run.

With his signing, the Nance family continues its unique place in NBA history as one of only two family trios — alongside the Barrys — to play for the same franchise. His younger brother, Pete, appeared briefly for the Cavaliers last season. The Barry family accomplished the feat two times with Houston (Rick, Brent, and Jon Barry) and Golden State (Rick, Jon, and Drew Barry).

Nance is expected to bring veteran leadership and frontcourt depth to a Cleveland roster still led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and General Manager Mike Gansey, who were at the helm when Nance was first acquired in 2018.

The Cavaliers open training camp in late September.