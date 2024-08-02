Larry “Rich” Haskell (April 14, 1941-July 31, 2024)

Larry “Rich” Haskell, age 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Rich was a cherished resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 51 years, and he previously resided in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rich was born on April 14, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Laurence Eugene Haskell and Irene Adeline Smith. He attended schools in Salt Lake City and graduated from Granite High School in 1959.

Rich honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era and continued his service with the Wyoming Army National Guard until his retirement on August 31, 2001.

He married Doris Irene Buckley on September 10, 1966, in Madison, Connecticut. Their marriage was later solemnized on February 21, 1978, at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.

Rich dedicated 29 years to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy before being elected as the County Sheriff of Sweetwater County, serving two terms before his retirement on January 4, 2015. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Marine Corps League, the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Up until the time of his passing, Rich was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Addiction Recovery Program. He was also deeply involved in his community, serving on the Red Desert Rodeo Committee, as Chairman of the Board for the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, and as Chairman of the Overland Stage Stampede Committee. Rich was a member of the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, serving as the lead explosives investigator for the Cokeville Elementary School bombing. He also refereed basketball and football for junior high and high school games, as a member of the Wyoming High Schools Activities Association (WHSAA).

Rich loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and off-roading. He had a passion for genealogy, military, and U.S. history, and traveling across the country. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Doris Irene Haskell of Rock Springs; his seven sons: Stephen Richard Haskell (Karen) of Big Piney; Gregory Scott Haskell (Janet) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Jeffrey Lynn Haskell (Diane) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Brandon Deon Haskell (Maria) of West Valley, Utah; Jason Buckley Haskell (Jennifer) of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Carlisle “Fonzy” de Veaux Haskell (Heather) of Moorcroft; and Larry Richard Haskell, Jr. (Nina) of Escondido, California; and his daughter, Nicole Tapuala (Talavalu) of Rock Springs. He is also survived by his three brothers: Eugene Haskell of Boise, Idaho; Craig Haskell of Tooele, Utah; and Terry Haskell of Capitola, California; two sisters-in-law: Judy Haskell of Meridian, Idaho; and Jill Haskell of Murray, Utah; 42 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence Eugene and Irene Adeline Haskell; his daughter, Stephanie Anne Falan; his brothers, Phillip Haskell and Kevin Haskell; his grandsons, Cody Richard Haskell and Carlisle de Veaux Haskell Jr.; and his sisters-in-law, Gail Haskell, Linda Haskell, Sandee Haskell, and Cheryl Haskell.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs. A viewing will take place from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2024, at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Military honors, graveside services, and interment will follow at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.