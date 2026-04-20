Larry Stuebner (November 28, 1972 – April 7, 2026)

We the family are sad to announce the passing of our loving father, son, uncle, and brother Larry Stuebner, 51. Larry was a highly intelligent master electrician in the oil and gas industry of Wyoming and Colorado.

Known for his hard work ethic, being a good father, witty, and would come up with a good joke on every occasion. Larry grew up as a kid in the Mojave desert catching snakes, lizards and riding dirt bikes, later in life he spent his free time hunting, fishing, playing drums and reloading for the upcoming hunting season. All while rocking out to his favorite bands, Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath.

Larry is survived by his daughter Alessa, son Nathan mother Sandy Swa . He is also survived by his sisters, Rachel Knavel, Lori Hall, and Samantha (Gary) Tirrell brothers, Gary Welfl, Terry Stuebner (Jennifer), and several nieces and nephews.

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Larry is preceded in death by his father Terry Stuebner Sr and grandmother Margaret Murphy.

Rest in peace, Larry we love you.