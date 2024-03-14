Larson Announces House Re-election Bid

ROCK SPRINGS — Wrapping up his first term in the legislature at the end of the year, Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, has announced his re-election bid for House District 17’s seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Wyoming House of Representatives, District 17. Serving as your representative has been a privilege, and I am committed to continuing the work for my constituents,” he said.

Larson said he achieved significant progress in addressing needs throughout the community.

“From promoting fiscal responsibility to advocating for policies that prioritize the values important to our district and eye towards investing for our future Wyoming generations, I have worked diligently to represent your voice in the state legislature,” he said. “Your feedback and support have always been essential in guiding my decisions, and I am committed to maintaining open communication with you throughout this campaign and beyond.”

Larson concluded his announcement thanking residents for their continued support and confidence in him.

Larson was elected in 2022, defeating Democrat Chad Banks.