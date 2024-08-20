Larson Campaign Sees Huge Support in House District 17 Race

ROCK SPRINGS – Financial contributions for Rep. J.T Larson’s re-election campaign in House District 17 surged beyond contributions to opponent Terry Ellison’s election bid prior to the Aug. 20 Primary Election according to campaign finance reports filed by candidates.

Larson received $38,335.19 to his campaign, with much of it coming from political action committees in Wyoming. Ellison received nearly one quarter of that figure with $9,790. Larson has also spent a significant amount as well, reporting expenditures of $33,910.95 while Ellison has spent $7,804.22

Larson received $13,800 in individual contributions in a list that includes First Lady Jennie Gordon of Buffalo contributing $1,500, House Majority Whip Cyrus Western of Sheridan contributing $1,500, and Casper residents JoAnn and Shane True, who both contributed $1,500 apiece. JoAnn True was a cofounder of the nonpartisan Run Cowgirl Fund political action committee aimed at increasing women’s representation in Wyoming politics and was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party in 2020 because it supported Democrats.

Ellison also saw some large donations from outside Sweetwater County, including $1,500 from Gore-Tex heiress and Wyoming Liberty Group founder Susan Gore of Cheyenne, $1,500 from Dan Brophy and $1,000 from Carleen Brophy of Wilson, and $1,000 from former legislator Allan Jaggi of Lyman. $1,500 is the maximum amount an individual can contribute to a campaign. Gore and the Brophys are longtime supporters of further right candidates in Wyoming politics.

Both candidates received support from within the county as well. Larson’s local contributors include Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson, who contributed $100; Rock Springs resident Robert Spicer who contributed $1,000 over two contributions; and Fred von Ahrens, who contributed $500. For Ellison, contributors include former legislator Mark Baker of Rock Springs contributed $150.

Larson made a $89.15 personal contribution to his campaign, while Ellison reports a $500 personal/immediate family contribution from Lucretie Ellison. Ellison also received $200 in anonymous contributions and reported $125 in unitemized contributions.

Larson received $23,850 in contributions from PACs, with all but $2,500 coming from PACs within Wyoming. Outside PAC contributions include $500 each from DECPAC of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the Black Hills Corporation PAC of Rapid City, South Dakota, and the BNSF Rail PAC of Ft. Worth, Texas. Wyoming PACs contributing to Larson’s campaign include $5,000 from the Wyoming Caucus PAC of Sheridan, $2,500 from the Wyoming Realtors PAC of Casper, and $2,000 from the Wyoming Hospitality and Travel Coalition PAC.

The race in House District 17 received statewide attention following mailers sent by the Wyoming Freedom Caucus PAC claiming Larson and House District 39 Rep. Cody Wylie voted to keep former President and Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump off the ballot. Those mailers and additional text messages were the basis of a defamation lawsuit filed by Larson and Wylie.