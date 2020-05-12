LAST CALL: Send In Your Senior Photos to WIN a Pizza Party!

Send in your Class of 2020 senior photos to be featured in your schools slideshow and get a chance to WIN A $50 GIFT CARD to Dominos.

PLEASE NOTE: If you have already submitted a senior photo for the 2020 school year, you DO NOT need to resubmit. We’ve got you covered! 😜

All photos must be submitted by Friday, May 15th to be considered.

to be considered. 5 Lucky winners will be announced on Friday, May 22nd at 12pm Noon .

GOOD LUCK! 🍕

Huge thanks to Dominos for providing the gift cards!!

Hit “Start” to submit your senior with our easy-to-use form below. 👇