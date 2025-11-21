Last Mass at Saints Cyril Church Marks 100th Anniversary

ROCK SPRINGS — Saints Cyril and Methodius Church will hold its final Mass on Nov. 22, marking the 100th anniversary of the church. The Diocese of Cheyenne has issued a decree that the church will no longer be used for religious services, with future Masses moved to Our Lady of Sorrows.

Cami Hansen, an office assistant at the parish, explained that the church will be repurposed for “profane but not sordid” use, meaning it will no longer serve as a place of worship. Instead, the building could be used for secular activities, such as a museum, community center, or school.

The last Mass will start at 11 a.m., and include English and Spanish Masses, as well as a Cyrillic translation of the program.

Afterward, a luncheon will be held at the SCM Parish Center, where former priests of Saints Cyril will join the celebration and engage with the community. Attendees are encouraged to take photos and share memories.