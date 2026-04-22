Late Goal Lifts Riverton Past Lady Tigers

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs soccer teams dropped a pair of conference matches to Riverton at home, continuing a difficult stretch as both teams search for their first win in nearly a month.

The Lady Tigers fell 2-0, while the Tigers boys dropped a 1-0 decision.

With the losses, Rock Springs’ girls move to 2-5-2 on the season and the boys to 2-7. Both teams opened the year 2-1 but have not recorded a win since March 26th.

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In the girls match, Riverton broke through late in the first half with a goal in the 34th minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Lady Tigers remained within striking distance throughout the second half before Riverton added an insurance goal in the closing minutes. Karsyn Vosika scored on a header with under two minutes remaining to secure the 2-0 win.

The boys match was a defensive battle, with Riverton scoring the lone goal in the 18th minute.

Rock Springs kept the match close throughout, but was unable to find an equalizer.

As the regular season winds down, the schedule becomes increasingly challenging for the Tigers. Rock Springs has just one home match remaining and four road games left before regional play begins.

The Tigers will return to action Friday on the road against Evanston.

Fernando Antunez was named the Pitt Construction Player of the Game. The senior captain and defender has been consistent throughout the season and played a key role in keeping the match within reach against Riverton.

Check out more photos of the game below.