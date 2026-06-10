Late Rally Falls Short Despite Grand Slam

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions came within one out of salvaging a split Tuesday before Douglas rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning, handing Rock Springs an 11-10 loss in the opener before cruising to a 21-3 victory in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader.

The matchup marked another example of Wyoming Legion Baseball’s new landscape following the elimination of the separate Class A and AA divisions. Douglas previously competed at the Class A level, while Rock Springs was a longtime AA program.

The opener turned into one of the Stallions’ most competitive games of the season.

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Rock Springs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning after Kennan Green and Koltan Lemus each drew bases-loaded walks and Karter Duran followed with a two-run single.

Douglas chipped away before taking a 6-4 lead in the fourth inning, but the Stallions delivered a dramatic response in the seventh.

Trailing 9-6 entering their final at-bat, Rock Springs loaded the bases for Damian Valerio, who launched a grand slam to center field to put the Stallions ahead 10-9.

The lead lasted only briefly.

In the bottom of the seventh, Douglas mounted one final rally. With two runners aboard, Tanner McCarty doubled to bring home the tying and winning runs, giving the Cats an 11-10 walk-off victory.

Despite the loss, Rock Springs put together one of its strongest offensive performances of the season. The Stallions collected eight hits and drew seven walks.

Valerio finished 2-for-5 and drove in six runs, including the go-ahead grand slam. Duran added three hits and two RBIs from the eighth spot in the lineup, while Arlo Braly recorded two hits.

Douglas totaled 13 hits in the game. McCarty drove in four runs, while Colter Lewis collected three hits. The Cats also worked 14 walks.

The nightcap quickly got away from the Stallions.

After Noah Hemphil’s RBI single tied the score at 1-1 in the second inning, Douglas erupted for 20 runs in the bottom half of the frame, sending 24 batters to the plate and taking control of the game.

The Cats eventually secured a 21-3 victory to complete the sweep.

Hemphil, Lincoln Young and Valerio each recorded a hit for Rock Springs, while Hemphil and Young drove in runs.

Douglas finished with 13 hits in the second game. Tripp Crawford and Jayson Freeburg each collected three hits, while Jakob Williams, Noah Ohnstad, Crawford and Kash Lenzen drove in three runs apiece.

The Stallions dropped to 8-23 overall with the losses.

Rock Springs will return to conference play Friday when it travels to Torrington for a South Conference doubleheader against the Tigers.