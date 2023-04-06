Laura Anita Harris (August 23, 1940 – March 11, 2023)

Laura Anita Harris was born to Samuel Vaude Brown and Irene Francis Moore in Safford, AZ on August 23, 1940.

Anita met her first husband, Samuel L. Weaver, a local miner and they were married in Telluride, CO June of 1960. They had a daughter, Dondalee (Weaver) Southern August 27, 1962 in Moab, UT, and a son, Samuel Wade Weaver was born on April 8, 1964.

Anita married her second husband, Carl W. Hamann, a construction worker in Reno, NV in 1968. They had twin daughters, Connie and Gayle Hamann born on June 13, 1968.

The family moved to Anchorage, AK in 1969 where Carl started a cement masonry business and Anita stayed home to raise the children. They bought a Chevy Impala so Anita and the kids could drive down the Al-Can highway every other summer to visit family in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. They divorced in 1979.

In 1980 Anita and the twins moved to Selah, WA and she began working as a bank teller at Yakima Valley Bank. She married her third husband, Stanley W. Harris in 1984. They lived on a small ranch outside of town, where they raised horses, cows and chickens. This is also where Anita got the nickname “grandma with the cows”. They divorced in 1993.

She moved to Boise, ID in 1998 and continued working in the banking industry, until she retired after 20 years.

After she retired, Anita bought a house and moved to Payette, ID, just down the street from her sister Sharon. She took great pride in the upkeep of both the inside and outside of her home.

Anita was a strong and independent woman and always loved to browse a good hardware store. She taught herself how to fix plumbing and electrical problems. She even taught herself how to build frames to pour concrete for her own sidewalk at her house.

Anita was always up for a road trip even if it was just a drive to Parma, ID for her favorite burger, fries and a Coke. She also enjoyed exploring the dirt roads close to her house and looking at the farm land and livestock.

As her family grew, she also enjoyed spending time with all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She moved to Tennessee to live with her daughter, Gayle in April, 2021. They eventually moved to Knoxville, TN where she remained until her death on March 11, 2023.

She passed on a beautiful spring day when dogwood and magnolia trees were blooming with cardinals singing and squirrels playing in the oak tree outside her window.

She will be remembered for her kindness and caring personality that even extended to the neighborhood feral cats that she shared a love/hate relationship with.

Anita is survived by her four children, Dondalee (Weaver) Southern, Samuel Wade Weaver, Connie (Hamann) Glover and Gayle Hamann. She had 11 grandchildren, Lacey Lee (Southern) Moore, Kathryn Michelle (Southern) McDougall, Dylan Wayne Southern, Samuel Miles Weaver, Brooke Candace (Weaver) Smith, Grant Thor Weaver, Beth Taylor Glover, Garrett McPheron Glover, Kailee Anne Smith, Ally Kristine (Smith) Wilson and Emma Lynn (Smith) Winnett. She also had 10 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Sharon Inez Brown and her half sister Anne Dalene Rainwater. Her sister Vaudeen (Brown) Sitton and brother Kenneth Vaude Brown as well as both parents preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.