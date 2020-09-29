Laura Ann Scheneman (January 29, 1968 – September 26, 2020)

Laura Ann Scheneman, 52, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Green River and died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on January 29, 1968 in Santa Clara, California; the daughter of Joe Reyes and Ernestine Cordova.

Laura attended schools in Green River.

She married Jeff L. Scheneman August 18, 1986 in Green River, Wyoming.

Her interests included spending time with family, beading, paracord, many different crafts and fishing.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff L. Scheneman of Green River; two sons, Gary L. Scheneman of Green River and Joshua A. Scheneman and wife Ceiann of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five brothers, one grandson; Krue J. Scheneman of Rock Springs, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Joe and Ernestine Reyes, parents-in-law; Robert Scheneman and wife Muriel and one brother, Mike Reyes.

Cremation will take place. There will be no services at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com