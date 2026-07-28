Laura Ann Thullen (May 18, 1960 - June 28, 2026).

Laura Ann Thullen, 66, a life long resident of Rock Springs, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 28, 2026.

She was born May 18, 1960 in Lander; the daughter of Ed Sterns and Virginia Campbell. Laura’s life was filled with love, family, humor and life’s most beautiful lessons.

Survivors include her only child, Sandra Dee Potter (Nichols-Thullen); her husband, Elyshah, of Rockport, Washington, Her legacy will live on through her cherished grandchildren, Skyler Nichols; Hakayla (Jordan Bean): E.J. Potter; Savannah Lopez; D.J. Fanning; three great-grandchildren, Emberly; Buckley; Ricky; one sister, Elsie Clark; two sisters/best friends, Marilyn Jereb; Melissa Mueller; one aunt, Nancy Cox (Edward) one uncle, Howard James Campbell (Verna); several cousins; nieces; nephews.

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Laura was preceded in death by the love of her life and soulmate, Richard “Rick @ Red Horse” Thullen; one sister, Jessie Reinke; her mother, Virginia Campbell; grandmother, Elsie Campbell.

In 1988 Laura met the love of her life and her soulmate, Richard Thullen at a local bar named Haddocks. Rick knew she was the one for him when she asked him to dance to “Gimme Three Steps” By Lynyrd Skynyrd. They married a year later on September 11, 1989 in Elko Nevada. She was a very hard worker and had a handful of jobs throughout her lifetime. Her career was cut short due to a horrible car accident in 1990 that left her with a broken back, leading to her being disabled. Despite her challenges, Laura’s heart was full of passion and grit. She found joy in nature, relished in camping adventures, and game nights with the family, Laura loved the excitement of fishing, cherished moments at the beach (sand dollars were her favorite); savored simple pleasures like drinking coffee, and chatting with her daughter for hours about nothing.

A woman of amazing strength, resilience and tender compassion, Laura touched the lives of everyone around her with humor and authenticity. Her memory will forever be treasured by all who knew her.

Cremation will take place; no service will be conducted at her request, A party will take place in the near future.

The family respectfully requests that instead of flowers to please consider sending donations to help with cremation expenses to Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Laura Ann Thullen will be dearly missed but will live on in our hearts through the lives of her family and friends, and in the serene beauty of the nature she so loved.