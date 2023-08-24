Laura Anne Cronk, 95, of Springsview, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Laura Anne was born on March 24, 1928.

She is survived by her six children: Morris (Jeanie) Cronk of Fort Laramie, WY, Lillian (Morgan) Jensen of Evans, CO, David (Dawn Marie) Cronk of Torrington, WY, Ruth (Jack) McKnight of Torrington, WY, Stephen (Judy) Cronk of Springview, NE, Chuck (Donna) Oaks of Choctaw, OK, and Kat (Jim) Dowley of Green River, WY; 27 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandsons; two sisters: Donnabelle Leonhardt of Riverton, WY and Eunice Skinner of Napa, CA; brother-in-law John Appleman of Johnstown, NE; and nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral Services for Laura Anne will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth, NE. Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery at Mills, NE.

Visitations for Laura Anne will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue on Monday one-hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Keya Paha Foundation in memory of Laura Anne. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.