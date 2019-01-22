Laura Deonne Pearson (April 1, 1970 – January 19, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Laura Deonne Pearson, 48, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 10 years and former resident of Idaho.

She was born on April 1, 1970 in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of W. Kaye Young and Mary Coleen Allen Young.

Mrs. Pearson attended school in Rupert, Idaho and was a graduate of Minico High School with the class of 1988. She attended Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Jay Pearson on November 14, 1987 in Rupert, Idaho.

Mrs. Pearson was employed by Western Wyoming Community College as an Administrator over workforce for the past eight years.

Her interests included spending time with her family, camping, fishing, canning food and working in her garden.

Survivors include her father, husband Jay Pearson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Jake Pearson and wife Kelsey Pearson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Audry Kennah and husband William of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Rebecca Guarasci and husband Anthony of Greeley, Colorado, three brothers, three sisters, four grandchildren, Jaylee McKay Reese, Reyni Dawn Reese, Maddie Rayann Kennah and Mckenzie Lynn Kennah.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and fraternal grandparents and her mother, Mary Coleen Young.

The family of Laura Deonne Pearson respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 210, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.