Laura Faye McClellan (August 31, 1928 – June 6, 2019)

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. — Laura Faye McClellan, 90, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 in Centerville, Tennessee following a brief illness.

Fay was born August 31, 1928 in Hamilton, Colorado to John C. Schneider and Adelaide Noblitt Schneider.

She married Charles E. McClellan September 29, 1948 in Grand Junction, Colorado, he preceded her in death on November 29, 2012.

She was a homemaker for a significant part of her life, later working at Miller’s Clothing in Moab, Utah and Hillcrest Drug in Green River.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, loved sewing, quilting, crafting, bird watching, flower gardening and her family.

Laura is survived by her son Robert McClellan (Deborah) of Centerville, Tennessee; two daughters, Londa Porenta (Frank), Judy McClellan (Ed Jessop) all of Green River; grandchildren, Ian McClellan, Cassidy McClellan, Lawrence Bianco (Karolyn), Catherine Bianco, Nicholas Bianco (Christine), Bradley Schunk (Jaime), Casey Jones (Denise), Mike Porenta (Sami), Lindsey Hill (Nathan), Kimberly McKinney (Zach), Aimee Jessop, Lindsey Brown (Aaron) and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Fred Schneider; sisters, Claudia Brown, Marjorie Locke, Edna Foster, Emily McCammon and granddaughter Jennifer Jones.

Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark St, Green River, WY 82935, Jeff Ratliff will officiate.

The family of Laura Faye McClellan respectfully request that donations in her memory be made to Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 N 107th St, Longmont, Colorado 80504.