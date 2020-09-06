Laura LeAnn Maestas Schumacher (September 7, 1982 – August 31, 2020)

Laura LeAnn Maestas Schumacher, 37, passed away August 31, 2020, at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Laura was a resident of Johnstown, Colorado, and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on September 7, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Arthur Maestas and Mary Morrison. Laura was blessed with a Bonus Mom and siblings when Arthur remarried in 1998. Laura was a 2001 graduate from Green River High School.

Laura married the love of her life Eric Schumacher on July 13, 2002. They have two children, Aiden (2007) and Kaitlynn (2011). She will be missed tremendously by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Laura dedicated her life to God and her family. In addition to time with her family, she enjoyed health and fitness, taught several different types of exercise classes and loved to run.

Laura is survived by her husband Eric; son Aiden; daughter Kaitlynn; mother Mary Morrison; bonus mom Susan Maestas; and siblings Janie (Ben) Furlow, Sarah (Brian) Slater, Stephanie Crofts, Lisa (Matthew) Schumacher, MaryBeth (Cody) Maynard, Abigal Bluemel, Joshua Bluemel and Gabriel (Liz) Maestas; her mother-in-law Kim (Colt) Stratton; father-in-law Rob (Lorrie) Schumacher; brothers-in-law Brian Schumacher and Daniel (Danielle) Schumacher, Kirk Croft; her maternal grandmother Jean Morrison; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceed in death by her father Arthur Maestas; maternal grandfather David Morrison; and paternal grandparents Tomas and Laura Maestas.

A celebration of life will be held on October 3 in Johnstown, Colorado. Location and time are pending final arrangements. Attire will be very causal.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggestions donations be made in Laura’s memory to UC Health Palliative Medicine 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave Loveland, CO 80538 or Connections Christian Church 1011 S Jay Ave Johnstown, CO 80534, or the GoFundMe.com account that has been set up in Laura’s name.

Personal condolences can be sent to Eric, Aiden and Kaitlynn at schumachereric@gmail.com.