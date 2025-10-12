Laura Louise (Riggs) Harvey Dockter (March 26, 1950 - October 5, 2025).

Laura Louise (Riggs) Harvey Dockter, mother, homemaker and lifelong Thermopolis, resident went home to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at the age 75.

Laura was born in Rock Springs to Harriet Wilde Trank and William Trank. She moved to Thermopolis during her grade school years. Laura held many different positions including, high school janitor while her children attended school and local Thermopolis restaurant owner. Laura married Mark Harvey and together they had three children, Harold, Kenny and Wesley. They later divorced and Laura married John Harvey. They blended their two families together with John’s daughters Lori and Lynn with the three boys. John Harvey passed away in 2013, and Laura married Verner (Doc) Dockter in 2014. Doc had three children that Laura loved like her own, Brett, Ronda and David. They had a wonderful marriage together until Doc’s death in June 2025.

Laura’s children and grandchildren were the most important thing in her life. They were the apples of her eye, and she enjoyed sharing their achievements with everyone who would stand still. The running joke was “who her favorite of the day was.” She also enjoyed bingo, fishing, hunting, and watching her grandchildren play in sports.

Laura is survived by her children, Harold (Cheryl) Harvey, El Reno, Oklahoma, Kenny Harvey, Worland, Wesley (Kimberly) Harvey, Thermopolis, Brett Dockter, Rock Springs, Ronda (Ken) Hahn, Ault, Colorado, and David Dockter, Vernal, Utah; brother, John Riggs; sisters Mari Riggs, Margie (Sonny) Porter, and Jan (Bill) Allen; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harriet Wilde Trank and William Trank; husbands, John Harvey and Verner (Doc) Dockter; brothers, Bill Riggs and Wayne Riggs; sister, Debbie Trank; stepdaughter, Debbie Batsloff.

Graveside services took place Oct. 10, 2025. Please leave condolences at Mortimore Funeral Home.