Laura Marie Ortega Seymour (March 30, 1952 - June 24, 2025).

Laura Marie Ortega Seymour, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Mesquite, Nevada on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Laura always gave her all to what needed to be done. She loved her pets and all animals she came across. Laura lived her life to the fullest and had many life experiences and always lived life on her own terms. She always said God has a plan for everyone. In passing Laura went to the heavens above with the love of family and friends rest in peace love you forever and ever.

Laura is survived by her husband Russell Seymour, stepson Randall Seymour; parents Lew Hanson and the late Odilia Hanson; brothers Tom and Shauna Otega and Les and Tiffany Hanson; sisters Rosie and Dave McKinstry and Lisa and Jeff Haefner; one niece; one grandniece; and four nephews-in-law, Sandy and Glen Temelling, Layton and Ruth Seymour, and Sharon and the late David Seymour. Per Laura’s wishes, cremation will take place and a private service will be conducted.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and leave condolences for Laura’s family at www.starmortuary.com or www.vasefuneralhomes.com.