Lauren Schoenfeld: A Fresh, Action-Oriented, and Deeply Involved Voice for Sweetwater County Commissioner

Hi, I’m Lauren Schoenfeld. A current Sweetwater County Commissioner, campaigning to keep this seat in the 2020 election.

Last July, I was honored to be appointed to fill a vacancy on this board. Since then, I have been working hard with my fellow elected peers and throughout our community to ensure Sweetwater County is in the best possible position during this very difficult time. I have jumped at every opportunity to push for strong and diverse economic development, sound and fiscally conservative decisions, and a community that collaborates to be strong and viable!

If we are going to build a strong, resilient, and diverse community, we need leaders who work together to find solutions to the challenges we face. I bring a fresh, action-oriented, and deeply involved voice to our county’s leadership. I support policies that ensure the core of our community – the hardworking women and men meeting our community’s needs.

Lauren Schoenfeld with her husband and family.

I am truly Sweetwater County grown. My youth in Farson gave me a great understanding of what rural Wyoming has to offer. My career experiences have given me strong and diverse leadership, budgeting, and criminal justice system experience, which has given me a fresh perspective. I am currently active throughout our County and State, volunteering for the Wyoming State Broadband Council as their chairperson, the Southwest Wyoming Mining and Manufacturing Executive Leadership Team, Wyoming Community Foundation Local Board Member, the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition, and the Sweetwater County Republican Party.

We are so lucky to have access to hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and off-roading like we do! Growing up in Farson gave me the opportunity to enjoy those experiences since I was young! My husband and I love our careers and are excited to continue to live, work, play, and give back in this awesome area!

My Goals

We have great opportunities with economic development and diversification, alongside supporting our current industries throughout the County. I am proud to be a part of the Sweetwater County Economic Development Council, the Southwest Wyoming Mining and Manufacturing Leadership Team, the Wyoming Broadband Council, and the Wyoming Community Foundation. I am also the Governor’s appointee to the Wyoming Legislative Broadband Task Force.



I am deeply connected throughout our community and state and I am not afraid to dig in and get my hands dirty! There is a great opportunity to continue with strategic and long-term planning for Sweetwater County. I have recently begun this process with my fellow commissioners and look forward to taking our county planning and development to a whole new level.

Sweetwater County is an incredible place to live, play and work! In my view, Sweetwater County is unlike anywhere else because of the incredible innovation, dedication, and perseverance of our residents.

We solve problems; we work together to fill gaps in services, and collectively we strongly support our local community and businesses. Sweetwater County has given me, and my family, incredible opportunity. We have been blessed to call Sweetwater County our home and truly enjoy the community we live in.

Lauren currently works at Simplot.

Join Me

I look forward to continuing to work alongside Sweetwater County residents and rolling up my sleeves to take on the projects that matter most, based on our unique needs in southwest Wyoming. I humbly ask for your support when you cast your vote this year!

Please reach out and get to know me during this election.

You can contact me in the following ways:

Phone: 307-922-6136

Email: lingabrand@gmail.com

Or please add my Facebook page and message me there!

