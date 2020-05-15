Lauren Schoenfeld Announces Re-Election Campaign for Sweetwater County Commission

I appreciate you considering this as my announcement to run for re-election to the Sweetwater County Commission. I am very excited to have the opportunity to use my experience and expertise to help Sweetwater County continue to build a strong and prosperous future!

As a Sweetwater County native, I grew up in the Farson community. After graduation from Central Wyoming Community College and then the University of Wyoming, I returned to Rock Springs to begin my career and raise my family. My community work is extensive and I have had the opportunity to gain knowledge and give back to many diverse areas of need. This work, combined with my previous employment in law enforcement, corrections, and non-profit have provided me the opportunity to view our County and State through many different lenses.

As the Executive Director of the YWCA of Sweetwater County I had the opportunity to work closely with many County agencies as well as many organizations that partner with the county. I am experienced at building comprehensive budgets, grants and funding, Federal Regulations, State laws, the legislative process, and the dynamics of policymaking and politics on a state and local level.

My career experiences, my extensive community work, and my work with the Wyoming Broadband Council combined with my recent delegation to the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women have prepared me well to support Sweetwater County and I look forward to the opportunity. I am proud to represent Sweetwater County locally and on a State and National stage.

I have a strong passion to making our community the best place possible for all of our citizens, businesses and community organizations. I also have dedication to work ethically and honestly through issues and concerns to create solutions that support the common goal and success of our County and the citizens that we serve. I am honored with the opportunity to serve alongside the current County Commission and represent the Sweetwater County Republican Party to continue to build a strong and proud future for Sweetwater County.

Respectfully Submitted,

Lauren Schoenfeld