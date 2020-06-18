Lauren Schoenfeld – R

Tell us a little about yourself.

Last July, I was honored to be appointed to fill a vacancy on our Board of County Commissioners. Since then, I have been working hard with my fellow electeds and throughout our community to ensure Sweetwater County is in the best possible position during this very difficult time. I have jumped at every opportunity to push for strong and diverse economic development, sound and fiscally conservative decisions, and a community that collaborates to be strong and viable!

If we are going to build a strong, resilient, and diverse community, we need leaders who work together to find solutions to the challenges we face. I bring a fresh, action-oriented, and deeply involved voice to our County’s leadership. I support policies that ensure the core of our community – the hardworking women and men meeting our community’s needs.

I am truly Sweetwater County grown. My youth in Farson gave me a great understanding of what rural Wyoming has to offer. My career experiences have given me strong and diverse leadership, budgeting, and criminal justice system experience, which has given me a fresh perspective.

I live in Rock Springs with my husband Paul, 5 year old daughter and 3 step-children. I am currently active throughout our County and State, volunteering for the Wyoming State Broadband Council as their chairperson, the State of Wyoming Legislative Broadband Task Force, the Southwest Wyoming Mining and Manufacturing Executive Leadership Team, Wyoming Community Foundation Local Board Member, the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition, and the Sweetwater County Republican Party.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I am deeply connected throughout our community and State and I am not afraid to dig in and get my hands dirty! We have great opportunities for growth with economic development and diversification, alongside supporting our current industries throughout the County. I am proud to be a part of Sweetwater County Economic Development Council, the Southwest Wyoming Mining and Manufacturing Leadership Team, the Wyoming Broadband Council, the Wyoming Broadband Legislative Task Force and the Wyoming Community Foundation.

I also believe there is a great opportunity to continue with strategic and long term planning for Sweetwater County. I have recently begun this process with my fellow commissioners and look forward to taking our County planning and development to a whole new level.

How can voters contact you?

I am available through many different venues! My facebook pages; Lauren Schoenfeld County Commissioner and Lauren Schoenfeld and my email address is lingabrand@gmail.com.

I am also available through my County Commission contact information if you have input or feedback on current issues!