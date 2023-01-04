Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)

Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Randall was a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina for 38 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born October 24, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Larry F. Acker and Ida Claudine Bucho.

Mrs. Randall attended schools in Rock Springs, Medford, Oregon and North Carolina. She earned her General Education Degree.She attended McDowell Technology School in North Carolina and received her Welding Certification.

She married Troy Randall in South Carolina. Mrs. Randall worked for Swift for two years as a Truck Driver until ill health forced her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with family; spending time at the ocean and she loved riding a Harley Davidson.

Survivors include her husband, Troy Randall of South Carolina; father, Larry Acker and wife Donna of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Ida Claudine Bucho of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, William S. Houghton of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Dan Acker and wife Marissa of Salt Lake City, Utah; two stepbrothers, Dennis Hughes of Austin, Texas; David Hughes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Teryn M. Meyers of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four nephews, Stephen Meyers and wife Courtney; Danny Acker; Gabriel Hughes; Drew Petrie; three nieces, Katie Acker; Austin Chantelle Hughes; Emma Hughes; two great nieces, Luna Ann Myers; Andromѐda Ida-Rae Myers and many dear friends and family in North Carolina and South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alfred Acker and wife Anna; maternal grandmother, Georgina Orel Hysell; maternal grandfathers, Lloyd Birch and James Bucho and one uncle, Michael James Bucho and one stepsister, Dyan Petrie.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Laurie’s name to Veteran of Foreign Wars, 1612 Kennedy Avenue, Post 2321, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or charity of your choice.

