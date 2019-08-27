Law Enforcement Cracking Down this Labor Day Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY– During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, Sweetwater County law enforcement will be working overtime to get impaired drivers off the roads and to save lives.

This high-visibility enforcement campaign will include additional enforcement from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River and Rock Springs Police Department’s and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Law enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving. There will be increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired and additional law enforcement on the road, who aim to drastically reduce drunk driving.

National Average of 10,000 People Killed Annually in Drunk Driving Crashes

The statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. Nationally, 10,874 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2017. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2013 to 2017—one person was killed in drunk driving crashes every 48 minutes in 2017.

This is why Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is working to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to Labor Day holiday, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Drunk driving isn’t the only danger on the road. Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem on our roads. If drivers are impaired by any substance—alcohol or drugs—they should never get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Driving while impaired is illegal, period. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High Get a DUI. It’s that simple.

“During this year’s Labor Day weekend, don’t risk losing your life by drinking and driving. Help make everyone’s holiday safer by driving sober,” said Captain James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“This will be a zero-tolerance effort, so expect to see all Sweetwater County law enforcement out there watching for violations,” said Sheriff John Grossnickle of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Sweetwater County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: