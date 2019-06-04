Lawrence David Seymour (December 30, 1930 - May 30, 2019).

Lawrence David Seymour, 88, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Evanston, Wyoming.

He was born on December 30, 1930 in Wallas, Texas to Edwin William Seymour and Beulah Lee Hardin. On August 13, 1989 he married Norene Arave Seymour in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a Army Veteran. He worked for F.M.C. for over 32 years. He loved to fish and camp with his family. Lawrence was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He and his wife served a mission together in the Florida Tallahassee mission and worked in the Ogden Temple for five years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norene; his children, David and Sharon Seymour, Russell and Laura Seymour, Sandra Knezovich, and Layton and Ruth Seymour; his step-children John and Connie Hewitt, Roger and Doris Blais and 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren, 15 Step grandchildren, 31 great step grandchildren and 6 great great step grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lyman L.D.S. Stake Center in Urie, Wyoming. A viewing will be at the church Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday.

Interment will be in the Washington Heights Cemetery, in Ogden Utah, at 3:00 p.m.

