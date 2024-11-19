Lawrence “Larry” Arnold Garcia (November 10, 1950 – November 16, 2024)

Lawrence “Larry” Arnold Garcia, 74, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at his home. He was a 48-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Laramie.

He was born November 10, 1950 in Pueblo, Colorado; the son of Jesus Jess Garcia and Martha Vigil.

Larry attended schools in Laramie and was a 1969 graduate of Laramie High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education at the University of Wyoming in 1974. He played halfback position for the Wyoming Cowboys Football Team from 1969-1973

He married the love of his life Gayle Eileen Seamands August 7, 1971 in Laramie.

Larry worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 at White Mountain Junior High School as a physical education teacher and health teacher for 33 years until his retirement in 2009. He was also a coach for many years. He taught physical education in Traralgon, Victoria, Australia from 1974-1976.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, White Mountain Lions Club, and the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center aerobics.

Larry enjoyed wood turning, fly tying, his beloved University of Wyoming Cowboys football team, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and ammunition reloading

Survivors include his wife Gayle Garcia of Rock Springs; mother, Martha Garcia; two sons, Travis Garcia and wife Carrie of Rock Springs, and Justin Garcia and wife Amber of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; one brother, Marvin Garcia and wife Elena of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Debbie Honeycutt and companion Bob Dunivent; two grandchildren, Gabriel Garcia and Gregory Garcia; and many cousins and beloved grandpuppy Winnie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Jess Garcia, and his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Larry’s name to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, 82901.

Cremation will take place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2024 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family would like you to feel free to wear your Wyoming Cowboy attire.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.