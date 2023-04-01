Lawsuit Blames Groundhog for Prolonged Winter Weather

The once beloved Punxsutawney Phil has become the target of a Wyoming lawsuit after Wyomingites have had enough of the 2022-2023 winter season.

Wyoming filed a lawsuit against the groundhog claiming Punxsutawney Phil has been fraudulent in his representation of when Spring will really arrive. According to court documents, Punxsutawney Phil stated on February 2, 2023, when he emerged from his tree and saw his shadow that there will be six more weeks of winter.

However, those six weeks have already passed and yet Wyoming continues to receive snow and below normal temperatures, which has impacted travel across the state.

The lawsuit is also seeking damages for all Wyomingites who have suffered stress caused by repeated road closures, injuries from constant snow shoveling, and emotional damage caused from not seeing the ground.

Wyoming is also reaching out to other states to see if they would like to join the lawsuit.

When Punxsutawney Phil was asked for his opinion, neither he nor his shadow wanted to make a comment.

We’re pretty sure that by now, you’ve figured out this is an April Fools’ story. If not, well, it is.

While most Wyomingites are certainly tired of Old Man Winter’s wrath and have had enough of the snow this season, the state probably will not be suing the famous groundhog anytime soon.

Enjoy your April 1!