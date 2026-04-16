Leadership Change at Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS— The chief executive officer of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has retired following a sudden leave earlier this year, and the hospital has named an interim leader as it begins a search for her replacement.

Irene Richardson’s retirement took effect April 10, and the hospital’s board of trustees unanimously accepted it during an April 14 meeting.

Richardson had been on leave since mid-March, when hospital officials announced she would be away from her duties “until further notice” in a letter to staff. The hospital declined at the time to provide details, citing personnel confidentiality, and said operations would continue under the direction of Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden.

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Quickenden has now been formally named interim CEO.

“Hospital operations will continue as normal,” Quickenden said. “We are focused on the future and remain committed to being our community’s trusted health care leader.”

In a statement following Richardson’s retirement, the board credited her with helping grow and strengthen the hospital over a career spanning more than four decades.

“Irene has been an important part of growing and strengthening Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County,” the board said. “The board is grateful for the passion and countless hours that Irene has dedicated to improving the hospital and making it a better place for patients, employees and the people of Sweetwater County.”

Richardson began her career at the hospital in 1985 in the fiscal services department. She later served as director of materials management and controller before being named chief financial officer in 2010, overseeing multiple departments. She became CEO in October 2017 after previously serving in the role on an interim basis during an administrative transition.

Quickenden joined the hospital in 2001 as a contracted staff pharmacist and was named director of pharmacy in 2009. She became chief clinical officer in 2015 and oversees key clinical services. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and a Master of Science in health services administration.

The board said it will move forward with the process of selecting a permanent CEO.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employs more than 600 people, including more than 40 providers across a range of specialties. The hospital offers services including emergency care, intensive care, medical imaging, rehabilitation and laboratory services, and is affiliated with University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute.