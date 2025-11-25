Leaff Whyitt Gene Irvine (December 4, 2008 – November 18, 2025)

Leaff Whyitt Gene Irvine 16, passed away suddenly on November 18, 2025. He was a resident of both Green River, and Rock Springs.

He was born on December 4, 2008 in Rock Springs to father Zachary James Irvine and mother Shadee Lee Gardner.

Leaff attended schools both in Green River and Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Leaff’s boundless energy and zest for life were infectious. He could light up a room with his smile and turn any day into an adventure. He enjoyed being outside either rock hunting, shed hunting, skateboarding, fishing, or camping. He was also an avid sports enthusiast who participated in wrestling and football. He was also a writer who was known to occasionally write rap songs and poems. Above all else he loved to spend time with his sisters, and family. If you ever asked him what he was up to he would often reply “chillin” and pick up the phone with a “Hey Bra”.

Leaff will be deeply missed and his memories forever cherished by those he leaves behind:

Survivors include his father Zachary Irvine and wife Lindsee; mother Shadee Garner and partner Ralph Magana; sisters Arianna Irvine, Alessandra Irvine, Meiah Mitchelson, Xylar Magana; grandparents Rick and Carolyn Ratcliff, Carrie Gardner; great grandparents Carolyn Jennings, Phyllis Ratcliff; as well as 14 aunts and uncles, and 20 cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers Michael Gardner, RJ Irvine and Clyde Faler, great grandfather James Ciarrocchi the II, Pastor John Ratcliff, and his great uncle James Ciarrocchi III, and cousin Kylie Laura.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.