Lear Family Celebrates Daughter Brianna’s Bar Exam Milestone

Written by: Denise Lewis-Lear

Brianna Lear Cutright was notified yesterday that she has passed the Bar Exam. She lived with her family in Rock Springs until a few years ago. Brianna attended elementary school in Rock Springs and then in junior high and high school in Farson, class of 2007.

Brianna then attended Western Wyoming community college and graduated in 2009. While at WWCC she served as a intern for the legislation at the capitol in Cheyenne. Brianna then attended the University of Wyoming where she got her degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in sociology, she graduated in 2011.

Brianna then was accepted to the University of South Dakota school of Law, and started there the fall of 2014. While attending law school Brianna traveled to China with her law school and the University of Montana law school to take classes with law students from China. She also was able to intern with the South Dakota attorney general for the the summer. Brianna graduated from law school in 2017.

Her parents are Bud and Denise Lear and her husband is Austin Cutright , he is also a lawyer and they live in Canton South Dakota.