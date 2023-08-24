Learn How to Create the Ideal Outcome For the People You Love!

As an estate planning attorney, who has served hundreds of clients, the most common question I get asked is, “Do I need a Will?” I created this guide to answer that question.
This guide is designed to provide you with a clear and accessible introduction to the world of estate planning, specifically focusing on Last Wills and Testaments (Wills) and Revocable Living Trusts (Trusts).
This guide contains the basics, the things I wish I knew before I became an attorney. It is written in plain English (not legalese!) and it is for everyone thinking, “I know I need a will, or something, but what? Just tell me what I need to know!” I like to cut through the confusion and give you simple guidance.
