Leesa Kuhlmann – D

Tell us a little about yourself.

I am a Wyoming native and have taught for over 40 years in Sweetwater County. I belong to the Wyoming Education Association-Retired as their secretary/treasurer.

The Wyoming Education Association has endorsed me as an education-friendly candidate. I have served in several leadership roles in educational organizations, such as the Wyoming Education Association, Sweetwater Education Association, Wyoming Music Education Association, and the Wyoming chapter of the American Choral Directors Association.

Pro-choice Wyoming has also endorsed my candidacy. I serve as a musician for my church and substitute in both school districts in Sweetwater County. I am married to Kurt Kuhlmann for almost 40 years, and we have two grown children and two dogs

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I think the most important issue is economic growth for our county and our state. We need to diversify with sustainable and Value Added businesses to stop the boom and bust cycle we have had.

In order to bring those industries in, we need a strong school system, and I will fight for full funding for that. We also need access to quality healthcare. I am for expanding Medicaid and returning the 100 million dollars that the legislature cut from the Healthcare Department. This caused many small towns to lose healthcare centers.

How can voters contact you?

My email is leesakuhlmannsd13@gmail.com

My phone is 307-371-0691. Texting is best.

My website is kuhlmannforsd13.com