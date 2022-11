“I would like to thank everyone who supported my campaign,

especially those individuals that donated to it.

I would also like to thank the following organizations:

Wyoming Democratic Party

Sweetwater County Democratic Party

Wyoming Education Association

Wyoming Chapter of AFL-CIO

Federation of Firefighters

Pro-choice Wyoming

for endorsing me.

Your faith in me and in the election process is gratifying.

