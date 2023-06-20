Leftover Draw Offers Second Chance at a Hunting License

CHEYENNE — There’s one more chance to get a limited-quota elk, deer, and antelope license through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s leftover license draw. Residents and nonresidents have until June 23 to enter.

The leftover draw has different rules than the initial draw:

There is no quota split. Residents and nonresidents all draw from the same quota.

Residents and nonresidents can apply together in a party (up to six hunters) for licenses.

There are no application fees.

Preference points cannot be used, and an applicant will not lose preference points if a leftover license is drawn.

License availability is based on what is not allocated in the initial draw. The leftover draw does not have any influence on the initial draw.

The availability of leftover licenses changes from year-to-year for all species and are based on what hunters applied for and received in the initial draw. Many of the licenses available are in areas with limited public access.

“Sometimes there are a lot of licenses, sometimes there are not very many,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager. “The majority of these licenses are in hunt areas in which it may be difficult to obtain access. We encourage hunters to seek permission to hunt prior to purchasing a license.”

All applications for leftover licenses must be submitted online. Those without computer access can apply at kiosks at Game and Fish headquarters or regional offices. Hunters with questions about the leftover draw can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 or visit a regional office.