Legacy Law Offers School District Employees Appreciation Discount

Legacy Law would like to extend a $350 discount to Sweetwater County School District #1 & Sweetwater County School District #2 employees on legacy and estate planning services!

With the school year coming to an end, we know that summer break can be a great time to take care of some important tasks for school district employees. To show appreciation for your contributions to our community, Legacy Law would like to offer a $350 discount off of legacy and estate planning services.

Planning spaces are limited, reach out to schedule your
information session today for appointments beginning July 1st!

Bethany Gilson Casey, Esq., is the founder of Legacy Law, a boutique law firm which has served hundreds of clients in Wyoming and Utah. A frequent speaker at conferences, parents’ groups, and schools, Bethany enjoys educating her community on the importance of estate planning.

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

Enjoy Cool Brews & Live Music at Sweetwater Blues n' Brews

The Harryman Family and SweetwaterNOW Invite You to Celebrate the Life of Carlo Harryman

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Get Ready for The Annual Touch-a-Truck Event