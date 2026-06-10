LEGAL NOTICE 

LEGAL NOTICE 

A vacancy exists on the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District  Number One, State of Wyoming due to the resignation of Anjelica Wood, a member of  the board serving at large. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of  the Board shall fill the vacancy within thirty days. Sweetwater County School District  Number One, State of Wyoming will receive written expressions of interest from  residents within the boundaries of Sweetwater County School District Number One, State  of Wyoming as described below: 

That portion of Sweetwater County Voter Precinct No. 23-1 known as  Wamsutter that lies east of the range line between Range 98 West and  Range 99 West, 6th P.M.; together with the remainder of Township 15  North, Range 98 West not lying within said precinct boundary;  22 

Together with Sweetwater County Voter Precinct No. 22-1 known as  Bitter Creek except that portion of said precinct lying in Township 16  North, Range 99 West, and Township 17 North, Range 99 West; together  with the remainder of Township 17 North, Range 98 West not lying within  said precinct boundary; 

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Together with Sweetwater County Voter Precinct No. 25-1 known as  Bairoil except Township 16 North, Range 90 West. 

Letters of interest must be received no later than 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25,  2026, at the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District Number  One, State of Wyoming, Central Administration Building, P.O. Box 1089, 3550 Foothill  Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902. 

The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to interview interested  candidates on Monday, July 6, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Central Administration  Building at 3550 Foothill Boulevard and following the executive session, the Board shall  make an appointment of a successor trustee. The successful candidate will serve the  remainder of the unfilled term of Ms. Wood. 


Cole Wright  Chair 
Board of Trustees 
Sweetwater County School District 
Number One, State of Wyoming 

Publish: June 13, 2026 
June 20, 2026

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