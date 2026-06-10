LEGAL NOTICE 

A vacancy exists on the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming due to the resignation of Anjelica Wood, a member of the board serving at large. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of the Board shall fill the vacancy within thirty days. Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming will receive written expressions of interest from residents within the boundaries of Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming as described below:

That portion of Sweetwater County Voter Precinct No. 23-1 known as Wamsutter that lies east of the range line between Range 98 West and Range 99 West, 6th P.M.; together with the remainder of Township 15 North, Range 98 West not lying within said precinct boundary; 22

Together with Sweetwater County Voter Precinct No. 22-1 known as Bitter Creek except that portion of said precinct lying in Township 16 North, Range 99 West, and Township 17 North, Range 99 West; together with the remainder of Township 17 North, Range 98 West not lying within said precinct boundary;

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Together with Sweetwater County Voter Precinct No. 25-1 known as Bairoil except Township 16 North, Range 90 West.

Letters of interest must be received no later than 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, Central Administration Building, P.O. Box 1089, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902.

The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to interview interested candidates on Monday, July 6, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Central Administration Building at 3550 Foothill Boulevard and following the executive session, the Board shall make an appointment of a successor trustee. The successful candidate will serve the remainder of the unfilled term of Ms. Wood.



Cole Wright Chair

Board of Trustees

Sweetwater County School District

Number One, State of Wyoming

Publish: June 13, 2026

June 20, 2026