Legally Blonde Set to Take the Stage in Rock Springs

The cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical, performing a scene at Rock Springs High School. SweetwaterNOW Photo by James Riter.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Theater Department is bringing some serious pink energy to town, staging a production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” with six performances running April 24 through May 2.

The show, featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and script by Heather Hach, follows the famously fashionable Elle Woods on her journey from sorority house to Harvard Law School. It’s based on both Amanda Brown’s novel and the 2001 film.

Theater Teacher Jake Webb, who serves as the musical’s director, is keeping things grounded amid the pink dresses and big musical numbers.

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“They are having fun, that’s the important part,” Webb said.

Performances are set for April 24, 25, and 30, as well as May 1 and 2, all at 7 p.m., with an additional matinee on May 2 at 1 p.m. Webb directs alongside choreographer Laura Jensen, musical director Christy Lev, and designer Rick Matlock.

Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students and seniors. Presale tickets are available by calling RSHS at (307) 352-3440.