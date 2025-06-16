Legion Baseball: Stallions Go 2-2, Knights Grab First Win Since May

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rock Springs Stallions and Green River Knights battled through another tough week of American Legion baseball, with Rock Springs finishing 2-2 and Green River going 1-2-1.

The Knights (3-18-1) picked up their first win since May in a 9-5 victory over Sugar Sox on Thursday. Green River dropped two games to the Post 4 Razorbacks and tied Post 56 Knights in their other games at the Pocatello 2025 Wood Bat Classic in Idaho.

The Stallions (9-15) opened their week with a 7-5 loss to the Laramie Rangers on Thursday but bounced back by sweeping a Friday doubleheader. Rock Springs capped their week with a Saturday loss to Riverton at the Dooley Oil Classic in Laramie.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River Finds Relief

Green River’s lone win came in the second game of a Thursday road doubleheader, where a seven-run third inning propelled the Knights past the Sugar Sox. Landon Smart delivered the key blow—a three-run triple—as Green River jumped out to an 8-3 lead and never looked back.

Brody Fuller earned the win, pitching 4.1 innings and striking out five. Oliver Akin went 2-for-4 at the plate, and the team combined for eight walks and seven stolen bases in an aggressive offensive showing.

Earlier in the week, the Knights nearly upset the Post 4 Razorbacks on Wednesday but fell 4-3 after surrendering the lead in the fifth inning. Draiven Houchin pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs, while Dom Hamel stole two bases and Ryker Dane led with an RBI.

Thursday’s first game ended in a 6-6 tie against Post 56, as the Knights rallied for three runs in the seventh to even the score. James Hartman grounded out to bring in one run, and Hamel followed with a game-tying RBI single. The Knights racked up 10 stolen bases in the draw.

Green River couldn’t carry that momentum into Friday, when they were overpowered by the Razorbacks in a 13-3 loss. Post 4 exploded for 11 runs in the second inning, and the Knights couldn’t recover despite two hits from Travin Brown and two RBIs from Fuller.

Stallions Split Four Games in Three Days

Rock Springs opened its week with a narrow 7-5 loss to Laramie on Thursday. The Stallions clawed back from a five-run deficit behind RBIs from Landon Oliver and Ryan Zotti, but the early damage proved too much to overcome.

Friday brought better results, as the Stallions swept both games of a doubleheader at the Cowboy Fields. Strong pitching and timely hits carried them to victories, pushing their record to 9-14 before Saturday’s finale.

Riverton dealt Rock Springs a 7-2 defeat to close the week. Despite solid contact, the Stallions couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position.