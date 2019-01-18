Legislation Introduced to Boost In-State Education Opportunities

CHEYENNE– Representative Bill Henderson (R-Cheyenne) introduced legislation this week to increase opportunity and encourage more Wyoming residents to attend the University of Wyoming and our community colleges.

By requiring a minimum 20 percent difference in out-of-state tuition and tuition for in-state students at the University of Wyoming and Wyoming community colleges, this recognizes a priority for Wyoming residents to attend.

House Bill 34, the Nonresident tuition and fee rates bill, will set a difference in tuition rates and fees for out-of-state and in-state students by a minimum of 20 percent.

Other sponsors include Bill Haley (R-Centennial), Jerry Paxton (R-Encampment), and Senator Brian Boner (R-Douglas).

According to the fiscal note provided by the Legislative Service Office, the bill will not have a fiscal impact on the University or community colleges and offers the potential opportunity to raise additional fee revenue if a nonresident fee schedule is considered.

“At a time when the need exists for responsibly broadening sources of revenue the bill is about making sure Wyoming students are our top priority,” said Representative Henderson.

“Should the University of Wyoming or our community colleges decide to lower out-of-state tuition, this bill would make sure Wyoming students are not burdened with any potential offset.”

Representative Henderson noted the tremendous education Wyoming’s flagship university and community colleges offer and the importance of protecting opportunities for students across the country and around the globe.

However, he stated that “Providing affordable and accessible higher education for our Wyoming students comes first. It’s essential to grow our economy, train our workforce and encourage more of our young people living and work in Wyoming.”

HB0034 is scheduled to be heard in the House Education Committee on Wednesday, January 23. “I look forward to listening to public discussion on the important topic of tuition and fees for our Wyoming residents.”